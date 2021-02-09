Vicor Corporation (VICR) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) is 6.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.42 and a high of $103.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VICR stock was last observed hovering at around $95.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.2% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -77.82% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.80, the stock is 2.41% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 24.88% off its SMA200. VICR registered 84.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.57.

The stock witnessed a -1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.33%, and is 9.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) has around 993 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $275.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 546.37 and Fwd P/E is 99.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.50% and -5.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicor Corporation (VICR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $82.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in Vicor Corporation (VICR), with 14.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.02% while institutional investors hold 75.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.16M, and float is at 21.12M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 50.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.93 million shares valued at $227.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the VICR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.07 million shares valued at $160.92 million to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $92.93 million, while Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $72.86 million.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Vicor Corporation (VICR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EICHTEN ESTIA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $101.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Vicor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that SIMMS JAMES A (CFO and Secretary) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $98.79 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13250.0 shares of the VICR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, EICHTEN ESTIA J (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $97.00 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 239,329 shares of Vicor Corporation (VICR).

Vicor Corporation (VICR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IntriCon Corporation (IIN) that is 23.46% higher over the past 12 months. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 13.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.68% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.