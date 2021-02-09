Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

285 institutions hold shares in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.55% while institutional investors hold 93.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.27M, and float is at 26.66M with Short Float at 6.39%. Institutions hold 86.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.44 million shares valued at $226.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the VRTU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with 2.98 million shares valued at $146.48 million to account for 9.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.41 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $118.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $64.37 million.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) is 0.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.48 and a high of $52.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTU stock was last observed hovering at around $51.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $51.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.19% off the consensus price target high of $51.35 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.19% higher than the price target low of $51.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.25, the stock is 0.21% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 20.68% off its SMA200. VRTU registered 3.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.12.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.75%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 0.63% over the month.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) has around 22883 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.79 and Fwd P/E is 19.40. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.09% and -2.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtusa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $320.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 269.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhir Samir, the company’s President & Head of Americas. SEC filings show that Dhir Samir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $32.10 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Virtusa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Modder Roger Keith (EVP, COO & MD EMEA) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $48.95 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the VRTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Modder Roger Keith (EVP, COO & MD EMEA) disposed off 7,573 shares at an average price of $49.05 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 247,155 shares of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU).

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -22.08% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.