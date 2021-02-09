Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) is 67.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $15.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAFU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is 28.33% and 45.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -12.85% at the moment leaves the stock 59.61% off its SMA200. WAFU registered 199.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.37.

The stock witnessed a 57.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.72%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.12% over the week and 18.28% over the month.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $32.83M and $5.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 448.33% and -57.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.20% this year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.04% while institutional investors hold 1.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.38M, and float is at 1.18M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 0.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 15629.0 shares valued at $57514.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the WAFU Shares outstanding.