WBS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Now

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is 19.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.16 and a high of $52.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.29% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.53, the stock is 1.91% and 12.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 54.70% off its SMA200. WBS registered 7.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.69.

The stock witnessed a 7.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.52%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has around 3298 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.47 and Fwd P/E is 12.44. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.25% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $223.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), with 888.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 89.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.63M, and float is at 89.32M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 88.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.72 million shares valued at $335.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.10% of the WBS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.31 million shares valued at $219.42 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.76 million shares representing 8.60% and valued at over $204.81 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 3.64 million with a market value of $96.19 million.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLEY DANIEL, the company’s EVP-Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that BLEY DANIEL sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $48.04 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18978.0 shares.

Webster Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Pettie Mark (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $47.92 per share for $95838.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32027.0 shares of the WBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, ATWELL WILLIAM L (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.16 for $50400.0. The insider now directly holds 33,709 shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 17.09% up over the past 12 months. Camden National Corporation (CAC) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.