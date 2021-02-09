WD-40 Company (WDFC) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is 22.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.16 and a high of $332.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDFC stock was last observed hovering at around $315.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.35% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -29.94% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -29.94% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $324.85, the stock is 9.46% and 18.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 48.04% off its SMA200. WDFC registered 75.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $284.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $234.29.

The stock witnessed a 20.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.59%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) has around 522 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $434.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.02 and Fwd P/E is 55.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.90% and -2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WD-40 Company (WDFC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WD-40 Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $114.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in WD-40 Company (WDFC), with 232.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 90.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.68M, and float is at 13.46M with Short Float at 10.62%. Institutions hold 88.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.01 million shares valued at $381.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the WDFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.54 million shares valued at $291.03 million to account for 11.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 0.95 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $179.75 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $145.66 million.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at WD-40 Company (WDFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOBLE WILLIAM B, the company’s Managing Director, Europe. SEC filings show that NOBLE WILLIAM B sold 583 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $305.46 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7636.0 shares.

WD-40 Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY (Managing Director AsiaPacific) sold a total of 1,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $254.32 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7674.0 shares of the WDFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, REMBOLT JAY (Vice President Finance & CFO) disposed off 1,552 shares at an average price of $240.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 40,377 shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC).

WD-40 Company (WDFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) that is trading 62.71% up over the past 12 months. The Clorox Company (CLX) is 14.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.19.