Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

384 institutions hold shares in Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), with 28.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.35% while institutional investors hold 144.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.10M, and float is at 42.94M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 83.29% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.67 million shares valued at $322.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the WERN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.74 million shares valued at $241.0 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.3 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $180.71 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $141.94 million.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.99 and a high of $47.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.93% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -13.67% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.92, the stock is -1.60% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.32% off its SMA200. WERN registered 5.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.25.

The stock witnessed a -2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has around 12736 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.78 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.15% and -13.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Werner Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $611.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORDLUND H MARTY, the company’s Sr. Exec VP and COO. SEC filings show that NORDLUND H MARTY sold 19,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46603.0 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that LEATHERS DEREK J (President, CEO & Vice Chairman) sold a total of 33,896 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $47.00 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the WERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, CALLAHAN CRAIG T (Exec VP-Chief Commercial Offcr) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 26,846 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 12.77% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 140.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.