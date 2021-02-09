What should you know before buying stock in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) is 238.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APWC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is 61.06% and 137.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 10.60% at the moment leaves the stock 339.33% off its SMA200. APWC registered 440.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 541.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.89.

The stock witnessed a 211.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 468.94%, and is 40.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.76% over the week and 25.47% over the month.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) has around 1227 employees, a market worth around $109.42M and $305.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 743.82% and -14.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Analyst Forecasts

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.70% this year.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC), with 10.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.48% while institutional investors hold 25.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.82M, and float is at 3.39M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 6.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 38308.0 shares valued at $47118.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the APWC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 37680.0 shares valued at $46346.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 33631.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $41366.0, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 26357.0 with a market value of $32419.0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 10.00% up over the past 12 months. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is 39.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 47400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.