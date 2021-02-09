What should you know before buying stock in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is -1.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.97 and a high of $69.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAWW stock was last observed hovering at around $53.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.55% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.59, the stock is 1.13% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 3.13% off its SMA200. AAWW registered 96.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.12.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.26%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) has around 3587 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $3.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.98% and -22.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.51 with sales reaching $878.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.60% in year-over-year returns.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Top Institutional Holders

329 institutions hold shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW), with 433.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 101.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.14M, and float is at 25.58M with Short Float at 12.21%. Institutions hold 100.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.91 million shares valued at $213.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.21% of the AAWW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.72 million shares valued at $165.38 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.13 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $129.83 million, while Greenlight Capital, Inc. holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $91.72 million.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Spencer, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Schwartz Spencer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $53.04 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27636.0 shares.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Steen Michael (EVP & CMO) sold a total of 39,108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $57.50 per share for $2.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90647.0 shares of the AAWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, WULFF JOHN K (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $51.88 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 15,240 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading 31.03% up over the past 12 months. The Boeing Company (BA) is -37.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.24.