What should you know before buying stock in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) is 15.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.77 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -26.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.68, the stock is 2.69% and 12.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 39.83% off its SMA200. FCF registered -8.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.39.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.00%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has around 1429 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $301.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.73. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.30% and -11.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $96.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 71.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.92M, and float is at 94.63M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 70.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.15 million shares valued at $154.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the FCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.37 million shares valued at $80.24 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 6.85 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $53.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $26.32 million.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tomb Matthew C, the company’s EVP/Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Tomb Matthew C sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $12.61 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51147.0 shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Price T Michael (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $9.96 per share for $99600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the FCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Wolfe Stephen A (Director) acquired 1,330 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $9990.0. The insider now directly holds 10,593 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF).

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -17.05% down over the past 12 months. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is -26.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.