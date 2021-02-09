What should you know before buying stock in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is 6.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.89 and a high of $96.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAMR stock was last observed hovering at around $87.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.07% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.35% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.28, the stock is 5.72% and 7.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 24.48% off its SMA200. LAMR registered -5.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.45.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.72%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $8.81B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.53 and Fwd P/E is 29.62. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.79% and -8.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $412.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Top Institutional Holders

500 institutions hold shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR), with 839.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 92.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.81M, and float is at 85.71M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 92.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.78 million shares valued at $779.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.63% of the LAMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.75 million shares valued at $645.12 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 7.44 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $492.12 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $279.1 million.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, the company’s CFO, Treasurer, EVP. SEC filings show that Johnson Jay LeCoryelle sold 3,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $73.51 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11821.0 shares.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Fletcher Nancy (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $65.94 per share for $98904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2303.0 shares of the LAMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, KOERNER JOHN E III (Director) acquired 17,000 shares at an average price of $58.27 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 41,353 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR).

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading 15.60% up over the past 12 months. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is -11.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.51.