What should you know before buying stock in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is 5.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.58 and a high of $46.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.52% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.09% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.20, the stock is 2.58% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 2.91% off its SMA200. NFG registered 1.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.26.

The stock witnessed a -2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.06%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has around 2162 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $1.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.96. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.80% and -6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Fuel Gas Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $598.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Top Institutional Holders

447 institutions hold shares in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 76.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.98M, and float is at 89.81M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 75.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.12 million shares valued at $329.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the NFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.02 million shares valued at $329.68 million to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.62 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $309.48 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 4.88 million with a market value of $198.0 million.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 52 times.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) that is trading -27.93% down over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -42.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.