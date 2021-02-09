Which institution holds the most shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

64 institutions hold shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.76% while institutional investors hold 38.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.86M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 21.08%. Institutions hold 31.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP with over 0.61 million shares valued at $4.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.21% of the APRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.6 million shares valued at $4.32 million to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.49 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $3.54 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $1.91 million.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is 81.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $28.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $8.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is 18.49% and 35.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.79% off its SMA200. APRN registered 151.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52.

The stock witnessed a 36.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.72%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1822 employees, a market worth around $188.40M and $439.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.48% and -64.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.80%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $110.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salzberg Matthew B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Salzberg Matthew B sold 86,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $10.28 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28631.0 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Salzberg Matthew B (Director) sold a total of 13,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $10.06 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, DPH Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $5.63 for $45040.0. The insider now directly holds 1,830,535 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).