Which institution holds the most shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

1,732 institutions hold shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), with 143.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 96.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.94M, and float is at 40.71M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 96.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.15 million shares valued at $5.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.70% of the BKNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.79 million shares valued at $4.78 billion to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.2 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $3.76 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $3.01 billion.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is -5.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1107.29 and a high of $2290.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $2096.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.14% off its average median price target of $2200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.78% off the consensus price target high of $2585.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -22.85% lower than the price target low of $1709.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2099.56, the stock is 0.43% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 16.04% off its SMA200. BKNG registered 9.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2,118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,897.54.

The stock witnessed a -6.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.73%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has around 26400 employees, a market worth around $85.43B and $8.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.94 and Fwd P/E is 38.15. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.61% and -8.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booking Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.75 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.70% in year-over-year returns.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.