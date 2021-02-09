Which institution holds the most shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWXU)

80 institutions hold shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWXU), with institutional investors hold 94.05% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 94.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 4.52 million shares valued at $46.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.91% of the BOWXU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 4.16 million shares valued at $42.66 million to account for 11.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.16 million shares representing 11.88% and valued at over $44.49 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $25.86 million.

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWXU) is 6.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOWXU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is 0.88% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 9.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.44.

The stock witnessed a 4.20% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.97%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.77% and -12.15% from its 52-week high.

BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWXU) Analyst Forecasts

