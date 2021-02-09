Which institution holds the most shares in Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)

12 institutions hold shares in Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM), with 5.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.38% while institutional investors hold 28.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.62M, and float is at 21.24M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 24.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Moon Capital Management LP with over 3.0 million shares valued at $3.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the GSUM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.22 million shares valued at $1.48 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Athos Capital Ltd which holds 0.88 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $1.06 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 52663.0 with a market value of $63722.0.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is 14.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSUM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $120.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.55% off the consensus price target high of $128.29 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 98.34% higher than the price target low of $112.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is 4.10% and 8.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 49.53% off its SMA200. GSUM registered 62.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7149 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4254.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.91%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) has around 929 employees, a market worth around $64.39M and $50.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 684.81% and -1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-755.10%).

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gridsum Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 5.94% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 56.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -71.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.