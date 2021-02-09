Which institution holds the most shares in Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS)

104 institutions hold shares in Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.46% while institutional investors hold 69.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.93M, and float is at 6.48M with Short Float at 14.45%. Institutions hold 50.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weitz Investment Management, Inc. with over 0.89 million shares valued at $34.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the INS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 0.48 million shares valued at $18.81 million to account for 5.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $19.03 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $13.5 million.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (AMEX: INS) is 31.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.26 and a high of $49.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.91% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.26% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.78% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.91, the stock is 28.82% and 30.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.98% at the moment leaves the stock 44.43% off its SMA200. INS registered 28.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.03.

The stock witnessed a 26.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.04%, and is 28.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $424.34M and $36.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.86 and Fwd P/E is 26.79. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.47% and 6.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intelligent Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $10.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STRANGE J LELAND, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that STRANGE J LELAND sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 21.44% up over the past 12 months. Tennant Company (TNC) is -6.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.14.