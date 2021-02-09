Which institution holds the most shares in The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)

5 institutions hold shares in The OLB Group Inc. (OLB), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.98% while institutional investors hold 14.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.85M, and float is at 2.10M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 5.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.31 million shares valued at $1.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.75% of the OLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1896.0 shares valued at $7110.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) is 41.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 30.06% and 40.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 20.27% at the moment leaves the stock 5.64% off its SMA200. OLB registered 133.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.01.

The stock witnessed a 18.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.82%, and is 37.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.15% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $44.52M and $9.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.85% and -50.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.