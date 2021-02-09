Which institution holds the most shares in Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS)

162 institutions hold shares in Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS), with 933.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.04% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.07M, and float is at 22.48M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 2.34 million shares valued at $41.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the GTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 2.21 million shares valued at $47.15 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.1 million shares representing 8.98% and valued at over $37.61 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.45% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $35.37 million.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is 9.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $25.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $23.42, the stock is -0.28% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. GTS registered 37.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.70.

The stock witnessed a 0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.47%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) has around 3909 employees, a market worth around $550.14M and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.52% and -7.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Analyst Forecasts

Triple-S Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $893.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 251.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carrion Arturo, the company’s President, Triple-S Vida, Inc.. SEC filings show that Carrion Arturo sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $18.72 per share for a total of $10296.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97650.0 shares.

Triple-S Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that DOMINGUEZ CARI M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $14.70 per share for $14700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21221.0 shares of the GTS stock.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 7.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.2.