Which institution holds the most shares in VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)

883 institutions hold shares in VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 94.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.66M, and float is at 112.64M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 92.90% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 12.82 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the VRSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.89 million shares valued at $2.23 billion to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.16 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $1.98 billion, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $1.35 billion.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is -7.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.77 and a high of $221.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $199.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $253.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.88% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.49% higher than the price target low of $246.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $200.52, the stock is 1.47% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -2.65% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -2.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $202.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.34.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.74%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 872 employees, a market worth around $22.86B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.93 and Fwd P/E is 34.32. Profit margin for the company is 64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.79% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (305.70%).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $320.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Indelicarto Thomas C, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Indelicarto Thomas C sold 613 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55202.0 shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $200.28 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Indelicarto Thomas C (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 613 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 55,815 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading 22.01% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -19.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.