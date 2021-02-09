Which Institutions Own Shares In Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)?

502 institutions hold shares in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), with 446.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 111.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.60M, and float is at 35.56M with Short Float at 9.63%. Institutions hold 110.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Generation Investment Management LLP with over 3.57 million shares valued at $365.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.91% of the AYI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $362.77 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.43 million shares representing 9.52% and valued at over $350.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.62% of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $376.09 million.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is 3.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.46 and a high of $135.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYI stock was last observed hovering at around $121.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.77% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.29% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -149.72% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.86, the stock is 3.58% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 21.08% off its SMA200. AYI registered 6.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.53.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.29%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.49 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.09% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acuity Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.69 with sales reaching $767.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WINSTON MARY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINSTON MARY A bought 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $99.95 per share for a total of $200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1271.0 shares.

Acuity Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that WINSTON MARY A (Director) bought a total of 22 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $92.40 per share for $2033.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1269.0 shares of the AYI stock.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 19.79% up over the past 12 months. Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is 12.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.