Which Institutions Own Shares In China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)?

7 institutions hold shares in China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC), with institutional investors hold 11.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.30M, and float is at 0.05M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 11.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.42% of the JRJC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC with 200.0 shares valued at $1598.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) is 59.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $31.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JRJC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.76% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.76% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.71, the stock is 24.36% and 32.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -5.29% at the moment leaves the stock 54.09% off its SMA200. JRJC registered 79.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.07.

The stock witnessed a 47.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.48%, and is 29.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.66% over the week and 12.80% over the month.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) has around 493 employees, a market worth around $34.06M and $39.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.25% and -59.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.30%).

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Finance Online Co. Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SINA Corporation (SINA) that is trading 6.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.