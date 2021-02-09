Which Institutions Own Shares In Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)?

239 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD), with 3.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.71% while institutional investors hold 86.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.38M, and float is at 60.87M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 81.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.96 million shares valued at $216.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the CSOD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.79 million shares valued at $211.13 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivulet Capital, LLC which holds 4.21 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $152.92 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $124.85 million.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is 3.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.22 and a high of $59.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSOD stock was last observed hovering at around $45.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -27.19% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.79, the stock is 6.29% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 18.15% off its SMA200. CSOD registered -21.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.60.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.42%, and is 7.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $683.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.35. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.08% and -23.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $196.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coughlin Patricia, the company’s PAO and Interim CFO. SEC filings show that Coughlin Patricia sold 7,068 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $42.73 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72697.0 shares.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that HADDRILL RICHARD M (Director) bought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $35.06 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27016.0 shares of the CSOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, HADDRILL RICHARD M (Director) acquired 5,800 shares at an average price of $38.47 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 24,116 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD).

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 42.02% up over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 48.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.05.