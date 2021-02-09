Which Institutions Own Shares In Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)?

1,621 institutions hold shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 91.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.30M, and float is at 116.29M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 90.18% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.15 million shares valued at $7.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the ISRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.2 million shares valued at $6.52 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.97 million shares representing 7.63% and valued at over $6.37 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $4.16 billion.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is -5.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $360.50 and a high of $826.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $762.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.74% off its average median price target of $830.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.4% off the consensus price target high of $879.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -87.8% lower than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $769.99, the stock is -0.58% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 13.32% off its SMA200. ISRG registered 32.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $788.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $731.03.

The stock witnessed a -4.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.73%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 7326 employees, a market worth around $89.90B and $4.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.47 and Fwd P/E is 50.30. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.59% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.69 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUTHART GARY S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that GUTHART GARY S sold 11,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $762.14 per share for a total of $8.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2980.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that MOHR MARSHALL (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 9,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $751.66 per share for $7.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, LEVY ALAN J (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $754.48 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 7,839 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 54.75% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -6.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.