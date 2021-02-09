Which Institutions Own Shares In Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)?

409 institutions hold shares in Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), with 664.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 101.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.61M, and float is at 36.95M with Short Float at 5.57%. Institutions hold 100.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.16 million shares valued at $510.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.38% of the MTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.15 million shares valued at $457.91 million to account for 11.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.22 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $354.97 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $160.72 million.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is 8.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.24 and a high of $117.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTH stock was last observed hovering at around $87.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.19% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.04% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.97% higher than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.19, the stock is 4.34% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 3.84% off its SMA200. MTH registered 24.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.60%, and is 9.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has around 1510 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $4.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.33% and -22.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meritage Homes Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.56 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lord Phillippe, the company’s Executive Vice President, COO. SEC filings show that Lord Phillippe sold 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $91.37 per share for a total of $98680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28498.0 shares.

Meritage Homes Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that AX PETER L (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $100.07 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26400.0 shares of the MTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, AX PETER L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $100.04 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 29,400 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH).

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 31.23% up over the past 12 months. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is 34.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.