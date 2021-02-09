Which Institutions Own Shares In Post Holdings Inc. (POST)?

403 institutions hold shares in Post Holdings Inc. (POST), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.42% while institutional investors hold 98.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.40M, and float is at 60.91M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 91.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 7.0 million shares valued at $602.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the POST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.52 million shares valued at $474.69 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.03 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $508.55 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $286.27 million.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.97 and a high of $108.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POST stock was last observed hovering at around $96.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.18% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.61% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.33, the stock is 0.81% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 7.90% off its SMA200. POST registered -3.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.80%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $5.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.97. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.57% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Post Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $1.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Post Holdings Inc. (POST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARPER BRADLY A, the company’s SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that HARPER BRADLY A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $93.85 per share for a total of $93853.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9003.0 shares.

Post Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that WESTPHAL MARK W (PRES., FOODSERVICE) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $84.87 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51754.0 shares of the POST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, KEMPER DAVID W (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $88.87 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 19,600 shares of Post Holdings Inc. (POST).

Post Holdings Inc. (POST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 8.92% up over the past 12 months. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is 1.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.8.