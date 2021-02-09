Which Institutions Own Shares In Premier Inc. (PINC)?

315 institutions hold shares in Premier Inc. (PINC), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 67.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.13M, and float is at 121.24M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 66.53% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.63 million shares valued at $316.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the PINC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 6.26 million shares valued at $205.56 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 6.02 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $197.62 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $194.88 million.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is 0.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.11 and a high of $37.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.25, the stock is -0.57% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 4.13% off its SMA200. PINC registered 11.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.24.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.04%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Premier Inc. (PINC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.83. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.03% and -6.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Premier Inc. (PINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Inc. (PINC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $446.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Premier Inc. (PINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McKasson Craig S., the company’s CAO & CFO. SEC filings show that McKasson Craig S. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $35.11 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Premier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Anderson Leigh (President – Perf. Services) sold a total of 6,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $34.89 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37124.0 shares of the PINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, D’ARCY STEPHEN R. (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $35.08 for $35083.0. The insider now directly holds 13,714 shares of Premier Inc. (PINC).

Premier Inc. (PINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading 8.12% up over the past 12 months. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is 26.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.59.