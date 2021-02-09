Which Institutions Own Shares In RPT Realty (RPT)?

248 institutions hold shares in RPT Realty (RPT), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 98.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.05M, and float is at 79.78M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 97.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.86 million shares valued at $128.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.35% of the RPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.84 million shares valued at $64.39 million to account for 14.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 7.99 million shares representing 9.87% and valued at over $43.45 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.62% of the shares totaling 6.98 million with a market value of $37.98 million.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is 13.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $14.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.81, the stock is 5.09% and 12.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 44.02% off its SMA200. RPT registered -32.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.86.

The stock witnessed a 13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.11%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

RPT Realty (RPT) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $795.00M and $202.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.61. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.57% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

RPT Realty (RPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPT Realty (RPT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPT Realty is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $47.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 635.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

RPT Realty (RPT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at RPT Realty (RPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAU JOANNA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAU JOANNA T bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $24950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12693.0 shares.

RPT Realty disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that SHAHON LAURIE M (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $5.01 per share for $20040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33188.0 shares of the RPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, FEDERICO RICHARD L (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $4.96 for $34720.0. The insider now directly holds 22,258 shares of RPT Realty (RPT).