Which Institutions Own Shares In The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)?

301 institutions hold shares in The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.60% while institutional investors hold 99.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.54M, and float is at 52.96M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 95.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.92 million shares valued at $628.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.88% of the HHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.69 million shares valued at $327.89 million to account for 10.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 3.43 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $197.41 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $194.36 million.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) is 19.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $129.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HHC stock was last observed hovering at around $92.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.54% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.07% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.46, the stock is 8.65% and 15.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 48.85% off its SMA200. HHC registered -24.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.50.

The stock witnessed a 18.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.63%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $769.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.63. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.12% and -27.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Howard Hughes Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $169.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnstone Douglas, the company’s Regional President, Hawaii. SEC filings show that Johnstone Douglas sold 625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $79.89 per share for a total of $49929.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2855.0 shares.

The Howard Hughes Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Pershing Square Capital Manage (Director) bought a total of 2,516,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $79.12 per share for $199.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.86 million shares of the HHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Pershing Square Capital Manage (Director) disposed off 574,846 shares at an average price of $79.12 for $45.48 million. The insider now directly holds 10,918,008 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC).

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) that is trading -29.61% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.