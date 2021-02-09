Which Institutions Own Shares In Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)?

30 institutions hold shares in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), with 12.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.32% while institutional investors hold 25.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.65M, and float is at 54.76M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 21.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 4.42 million shares valued at $9.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the VIST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Deep Basin Capital LP with 3.59 million shares valued at $8.08 million to account for 4.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oaktree Capital Management, LP which holds 3.13 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $7.05 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $3.5 million.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) is 7.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $7.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 54.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 2.39% and 1.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -2.97% off its SMA200. VIST registered -62.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6631.

The stock witnessed a -2.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.44%, and is 10.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $240.17M and $290.85M in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.80. Distance from 52-week low is 52.22% and -65.45% from its 52-week high.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $77.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.00% in year-over-year returns.