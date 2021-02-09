Who are the Institutional Holders in argenx SE (ARGX)?

219 institutions hold shares in argenx SE (ARGX), with institutional investors hold 54.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.11M, and float is at 47.03M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 54.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.13 million shares valued at $1.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the ARGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.69 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 1.88 million shares representing 3.96% and valued at over $492.63 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $278.36 million.

argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) is 24.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.75 and a high of $372.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARGX stock was last observed hovering at around $371.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.91% off its average median price target of $321.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.8% off the consensus price target high of $421.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -59.78% lower than the price target low of $229.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $367.10, the stock is 20.05% and 23.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 48.75% off its SMA200. ARGX registered 137.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $297.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $264.18.

The stock witnessed a 28.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.62%, and is 15.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 253.83% and -1.53% from its 52-week high.

argenx SE (ARGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for argenx SE (ARGX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

argenx SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.18 with sales reaching $19.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.