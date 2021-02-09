Who are the Institutional Holders in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)?

111 institutions hold shares in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG), with 8.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.70% while institutional investors hold 61.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.43M, and float is at 9.06M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 33.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.88 million shares valued at $16.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.51% of the CBMG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Man Group PLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $4.55 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $4.33 million, while Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $4.31 million.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) is 7.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.48 and a high of $19.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBMG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.74% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.71, the stock is 6.48% and 6.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 17.41% off its SMA200. CBMG registered 17.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.88.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.24%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $382.37M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.69% and -0.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.80%).

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 488.20% year-over-year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) that is trading 15.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.47.