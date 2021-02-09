Who are the Institutional Holders in Clene Inc. (CLNN)?

16 institutions hold shares in Clene Inc. (CLNN), with 49.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.49% while institutional investors hold 103.57% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 62.67% of the Float.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) is 26.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLNN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.63% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.63% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.37, the stock is 50.62% and 21.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.96% at the moment leaves the stock 9.98% off its SMA200. CLNN registered 14.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a 60.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.60%, and is 73.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.94% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $690.05M and $0.18M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.50% and -35.03% from its 52-week high.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clene Inc. (CLNN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.