Who are the Institutional Holders in Compass Diversified (CODI)?

154 institutions hold shares in Compass Diversified (CODI), with 10.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.53% while institutional investors hold 38.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.90M, and float is at 54.78M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 32.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 4.47 million shares valued at $85.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the CODI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 4.0 million shares valued at $76.21 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schroder Investment Management Group which holds 1.33 million shares representing 2.04% and valued at over $25.29 million, while Investment Counselors of Maryland holds 2.01% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $24.91 million.

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) is 12.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $23.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CODI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.90, the stock is 3.60% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 19.85% off its SMA200. CODI registered -4.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.60.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.76%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Compass Diversified (CODI) has around 3298 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.89. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.15% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Compass Diversified (CODI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Diversified (CODI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Diversified is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $429.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Compass Diversified (CODI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Compass Diversified (CODI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anholt Investments Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 980 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $21.16 per share for a total of $20733.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.36 million shares.

Compass Diversified disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Anholt Investments Ltd. (10% Owner) sold a total of 38,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $21.20 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.36 million shares of the CODI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Anholt Investments Ltd. (10% Owner) disposed off 58,664 shares at an average price of $21.37 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 8,395,340 shares of Compass Diversified (CODI).