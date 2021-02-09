Who are the Institutional Holders in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)?

221 institutions hold shares in Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI), with 576.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 92.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.10M, and float is at 13.92M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 88.89% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.06 million shares valued at $55.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.22% of the CPSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 1.14 million shares valued at $31.36 million to account for 7.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.88 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $24.36 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $14.65 million.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) is 28.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.93 and a high of $35.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPSI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.76% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -27.78% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.50, the stock is 13.55% and 19.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.65% at the moment leaves the stock 30.23% off its SMA200. CPSI registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.05.

The stock witnessed a 18.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.86%, and is 10.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $495.42M and $268.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.29 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.78% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $69.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOUGLAS JOHN B JR, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DOUGLAS JOHN B JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $31.20 per share for a total of $31200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that DYE DAVID A (Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $30.94 per share for $30940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71237.0 shares of the CPSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, DOUGLAS JOHN B JR (President and CEO) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $21600.0. The insider now directly holds 232,307 shares of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI).

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) that is trading 46.40% up over the past 12 months. CACI International Inc (CACI) is -11.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.