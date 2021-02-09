Who are the Institutional Holders in Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)?

3 institutions hold shares in Intrusion Inc. (INTZ), with 8.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.71% while institutional investors hold 14.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.45M, and float is at 8.57M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 7.31% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 38467.0 shares valued at $0.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.26% of the INTZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 28482.0 shares valued at $0.5 million to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Financial Sense Advisors, Inc. which holds 16184.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Institutional & Family Asset Management, LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 10113.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) is 47.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $27.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $25.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.95, the stock is 14.00% and 37.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 124.65% off its SMA200. INTZ registered 332.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

The stock witnessed a 42.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.07%, and is 21.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $437.78M and $7.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2595.00. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1048.23% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (250.40%).

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intrusion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $1.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) that is trading 13.92% up over the past 12 months. Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is 10.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 64.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.