Who are the Institutional Holders in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD)?

111 institutions hold shares in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD), with 379.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 67.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.05M, and float is at 15.87M with Short Float at 6.14%. Institutions hold 66.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 1.51 million shares valued at $56.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the RLMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $56.43 million to account for 15.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.49 million shares representing 15.09% and valued at over $47.88 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 7.90% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $29.39 million.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) is 9.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.25 and a high of $54.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $33.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.89% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.00, the stock is -0.79% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -8.65% off its SMA200. RLMD registered -18.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.80.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.71%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.54% and -35.19% from its 52-week high.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.80% this year.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenouda Maged, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Shenouda Maged sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $3500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2228.0 shares.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that TRAVERSA SERGIO (CEO) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $35.00 per share for $3500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88874.0 shares of the RLMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Shenouda Maged (CFO) disposed off 3,100 shares at an average price of $35.04 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 2,328 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD).