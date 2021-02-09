Who are the Institutional Holders in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)?

132 institutions hold shares in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), with 4.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.41% while institutional investors hold 86.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.38M, and float is at 41.35M with Short Float at 7.27%. Institutions hold 77.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 5.34 million shares valued at $123.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the REPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.33 million shares valued at $76.68 million to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.18 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $83.02 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $48.86 million.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) is 12.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $54.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REPL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.94% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 14.16% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.92, the stock is 2.24% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 41.42% off its SMA200. REPL registered 156.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.96.

The stock witnessed a 4.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is 9.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 400.23% and -21.75% from its 52-week high.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Replimune Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider Activity

A total of 144 insider transactions have happened at Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Omega Fund IV, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Omega Fund IV, L.P. sold 30,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $45.42 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.28 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Rhodes Jason P (Director) sold a total of 5,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $46.14 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the REPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Omega Fund IV, L.P. (Director) disposed off 11,359 shares at an average price of $45.04 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 5,314,032 shares of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL).