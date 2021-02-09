Who are the Institutional Holders in RYB Education Inc. (RYB)?

12 institutions hold shares in RYB Education Inc. (RYB), with institutional investors hold 12.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.74M, and float is at 20.29M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 12.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $4.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.32% of the RYB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.78 million shares valued at $2.38 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.26 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.57 million.

RYB Education Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is 30.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $2.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -34.78% off the consensus price target high of $2.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -34.78% lower than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 21.76% and 21.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 9.74% off its SMA200. RYB registered -41.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7689.

The stock witnessed a 24.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.51%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.54% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

RYB Education Inc. (RYB) has around 6547 employees, a market worth around $72.63M and $113.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.00. Profit margin for the company is -40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.27% and -43.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

RYB Education Inc. (RYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RYB Education Inc. (RYB) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RYB Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.50% year-over-year.

RYB Education Inc. (RYB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 8.22% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.65% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 80250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.