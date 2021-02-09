Who are the Institutional Holders in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC)?

420 institutions hold shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), with 576.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 102.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.25M, and float is at 108.04M with Short Float at 6.43%. Institutions hold 101.53% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 17.98 million shares valued at $606.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.53% of the SRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.08 million shares valued at $508.91 million to account for 13.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.86 million shares representing 13.66% and valued at over $596.98 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 5.38 million with a market value of $181.55 million.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -0.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.37 and a high of $54.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.32% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -47.41% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.80, the stock is 1.94% and 1.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 13.90% off its SMA200. SRC registered -26.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.28.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.36%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $476.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.71. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.66% and -27.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $119.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Heimlich Kenneth, the company’s EVP, Asset Management. SEC filings show that Heimlich Kenneth bought 1,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $25.77 per share for a total of $50252.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27678.0 shares.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Young Jay (EVP, General Counsel) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $25.00 per share for $62500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30246.0 shares of the SRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Young Jay (EVP, General Counsel) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $25.99 for $64975.0. The insider now directly holds 27,746 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC).