Who is the Top Investor In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)?

278 institutions hold shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW), with 19.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.86% while institutional investors hold 95.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.12M, and float is at 121.25M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 82.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.62 million shares valued at $255.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.43% of the KW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 13.32 million shares valued at $193.44 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.76 million shares representing 8.29% and valued at over $170.7 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 7.08 million with a market value of $102.86 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is 0.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.98 and a high of $22.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.78% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.32% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.99, the stock is 1.67% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 16.71% off its SMA200. KW registered -19.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.69.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.73%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $486.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.90. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.84% and -19.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $111.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZAX STANLEY R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZAX STANLEY R bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $14.39 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that MCMORROW WILLIAM J (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $14.07 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.65 million shares of the KW stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -9.27% down over the past 12 months. American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) is -28.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.