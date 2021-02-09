Who is the Top Investor In National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)?

253 institutions hold shares in National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE), with 778.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 120.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.68M, and float is at 80.24M with Short Float at 9.19%. Institutions hold 119.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.95 million shares valued at $304.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the EYE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 7.84 million shares valued at $299.74 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.11 million shares representing 8.78% and valued at over $271.89 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.16% of the shares totaling 5.8 million with a market value of $262.67 million.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is 12.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $52.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYE stock was last observed hovering at around $49.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.33% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.07% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.85, the stock is 5.15% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 35.74% off its SMA200. EYE registered 52.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.75.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.50%, and is 12.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has around 11781 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1210.71 and Fwd P/E is 57.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.62% and -3.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $472.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Patrick R., the company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Moore Patrick R. sold 58,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $47.17 per share for a total of $2.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4500.0 shares.

National Vision Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that FAHS L READE (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $43.80 per share for $4.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the EYE stock.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is 52.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.04.