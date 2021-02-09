Who is the Top Investor In Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX)?

349 institutions hold shares in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), with 347.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 117.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.93M, and float is at 40.29M with Short Float at 16.32%. Institutions hold 116.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares valued at $424.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.34% of the PCRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.29 million shares valued at $257.82 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.78 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $167.14 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $147.06 million.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) is 26.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.46 and a high of $77.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.8% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -40.33% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.78, the stock is 6.69% and 17.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 34.74% off its SMA200. PCRX registered 60.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.25.

The stock witnessed a 11.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.66%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $421.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.68 and Fwd P/E is 21.61. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.97% and -2.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $131M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STACK DAVID M, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that STACK DAVID M sold 21,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $71.21 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76061.0 shares.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that STACK DAVID M (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 21,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $69.41 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76061.0 shares of the PCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, REINHARDT MAX (President) disposed off 110 shares at an average price of $60.81 for $6689.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX).

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 18.00% up over the past 12 months. Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is -78.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.26.