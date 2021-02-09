Who is the Top Investor In Popular Inc. (BPOP)?

359 institutions hold shares in Popular Inc. (BPOP), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 88.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.81M, and float is at 83.15M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 87.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.63 million shares valued at $276.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the BPOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.57 million shares valued at $165.76 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.07 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $147.48 million, while Polaris Capital Management Inc holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 3.98 million with a market value of $144.32 million.

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is 10.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.69 and a high of $63.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPOP stock was last observed hovering at around $61.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.91% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.37, the stock is 4.42% and 10.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 44.08% off its SMA200. BPOP registered 11.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.90.

The stock witnessed a 4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.06%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) has around 8560 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.28% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Popular Inc. (BPOP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Popular Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $461M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Popular Inc. (BPOP) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Popular Inc. (BPOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUERRERO JUAN, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GUERRERO JUAN sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $62.16 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47698.0 shares.

Popular Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that CARRADY ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $52.46 per share for $52460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3073.0 shares of the BPOP stock.

Popular Inc. (BPOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -22.39% down over the past 12 months. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is 10.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.