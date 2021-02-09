Who is the Top Investor In Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)?

203 institutions hold shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 76.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.24M, and float is at 32.66M with Short Float at 8.91%. Institutions hold 71.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 million shares valued at $53.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.96% of the RUTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.71 million shares valued at $30.01 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 2.56 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $28.29 million, while North Peak Capital Management, LLC holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $20.81 million.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is 10.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $24.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUTH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $19.54, the stock is 5.20% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 66.03% off its SMA200. RUTH registered -4.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.21.

The stock witnessed a 11.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.34%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has around 5740 employees, a market worth around $667.49M and $335.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.40. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 744.06% and -19.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Analyst Forecasts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $80.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 7.92% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 14.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.