Who is the Top Investor In Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)?

3 institutions hold shares in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), with 4.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.25% while institutional investors hold 0.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.00M, and float is at 7.05M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 0.17% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 14732.0 shares valued at $46553.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the EDTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3779.0 shares valued at $11601.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) is 15.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDTK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 8.34% and 12.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 4.52% off its SMA200. EDTK registered a loss of -15.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2083 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3964.

The stock witnessed a 11.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.75%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.11% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $43.31M and $30.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.29. Distance from 52-week low is 28.62% and -47.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.50%).

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year.