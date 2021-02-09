Who is the Top Investor In Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)?

480 institutions hold shares in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), with 656.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 91.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.93M, and float is at 53.44M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 90.56% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.31 million shares valued at $602.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the TTEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.1 million shares valued at $487.44 million to account for 9.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 1.86 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $160.61 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $177.98 million.

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is 17.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.61 and a high of $143.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTEK stock was last observed hovering at around $133.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.42% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.81% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.99% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.33, the stock is 3.48% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 38.60% off its SMA200. TTEK registered 43.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.23.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.61%, and is 9.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.74 and Fwd P/E is 35.53. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.32% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tetra Tech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $582.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BATRACK DAN L, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $28.76 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Tetra Tech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L (SVP, CIO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $135.15 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34539.0 shares of the TTEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Rynning Mark A (SVP, R&S Infrastructure) disposed off 3,273 shares at an average price of $136.04 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 236 shares of Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK).

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading 107.26% up over the past 12 months. AECOM (ACM) is 17.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.