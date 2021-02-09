Who is the Top Investor In Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)?

323 institutions hold shares in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.93% while institutional investors hold 124.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.24M, and float is at 60.33M with Short Float at 8.21%. Institutions hold 119.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.56 million shares valued at $142.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the WDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.68 million shares valued at $99.24 million to account for 10.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 4.66 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $69.22 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 3.72 million with a market value of $55.3 million.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) is -1.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $25.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.15, the stock is 0.24% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 43.97% off its SMA200. WDR registered 48.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.63.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.33%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 0.62% over the month.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.53 and Fwd P/E is 15.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.81% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $289.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 3.87% up over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 245.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -74.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.