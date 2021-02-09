Why Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is -7.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.48 and a high of $46.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.23% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $39.06, the stock is -5.90% and -6.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.35% off its SMA200. HMN registered -11.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.61.

The stock witnessed a -10.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.78%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.60 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.15% and -15.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $327.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 904.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN), with 560.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 106.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.92M, and float is at 40.86M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 105.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.07 million shares valued at $254.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.65% of the HMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.54 million shares valued at $151.5 million to account for 10.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.17 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $105.92 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 7.01% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $96.93 million.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharpe Matthew P., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Sharpe Matthew P. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $42.15 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55190.0 shares.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that ZURAITIS MARITA (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $42.15 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the HMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, McClure Beverley J. (Director) disposed off 550 shares at an average price of $41.66 for $22912.0. The insider now directly holds 17,890 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN).

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -13.70% down over the past 12 months. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -20.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.31.