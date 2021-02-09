Why OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) is 19.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.88 and a high of $33.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSPN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.62% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is 3.73% and 11.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 9.16% off its SMA200. OSPN registered 43.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.73.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.02%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has around 744 employees, a market worth around $961.56M and $233.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 746.36 and Fwd P/E is 66.57. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.38% and -26.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $42.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 931.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.30% in year-over-year returns.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in OneSpan Inc. (OSPN), with 6.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.16% while institutional investors hold 95.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.03M, and float is at 34.47M with Short Float at 5.23%. Institutions hold 80.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.02 million shares valued at $105.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the OSPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 2.67 million shares valued at $56.06 million to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC which holds 2.28 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $47.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $46.6 million.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUNT T KENDALL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HUNT T KENDALL sold 58,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $20.66 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.24 million shares.

OneSpan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that HUNT T KENDALL (10% Owner) sold a total of 375,587 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $21.30 per share for $8.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the OSPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, HUNT T KENDALL (Director) disposed off 53,547 shares at an average price of $30.03 for $1.61 million. The insider now directly holds 4,292,305 shares of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN).