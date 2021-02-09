Why Renasant Corporation (RNST) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) is 13.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.22 and a high of $39.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNST stock was last observed hovering at around $37.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.38% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.20, the stock is 2.68% and 9.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 38.19% off its SMA200. RNST registered 17.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.17.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.36%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) has around 2527 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $498.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.76 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.66% and -4.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renasant Corporation (RNST) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renasant Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $166.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Renasant Corporation (RNST), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.53% while institutional investors hold 76.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.19M, and float is at 54.10M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 73.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $279.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the RNST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.81 million shares valued at $109.32 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.84 million shares representing 6.83% and valued at over $87.14 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.85% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $110.68 million.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Renasant Corporation (RNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAY JAMES W, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GRAY JAMES W sold 832 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $31.55 per share for a total of $26264.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Renasant Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that MCGRAW EDWARD ROBINSON (COB & Exec Chair) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $30.19 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the RNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, GRAY JAMES W (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 27,082 shares of Renasant Corporation (RNST).

Renasant Corporation (RNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) that is trading 1.18% up over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 6.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.06.